B1A4 Drops Teasers For 1st Comeback As 3-Member Group

B1A4 has shared the primary glimpse of their upcoming comeback!

On October 5 at midnight KST, B1A4 unveiled their very first teaser for his or her return later this month, which is able to mark their first comeback as a three-member group.

B1A4 might be returning with their fourth album “Origine,” which may also mark the group’s first launch in almost two years. The group’s final launch was their 2019 fan tune “A Day of Love,” which was timed round CNU‘s army enlistment.

Along with revealing a QR teaser for his or her comeback, B1A4 has additionally shared a sneak peek of the album packaging for “Origine.”

Are you excited for B1A4’s return? Keep tuned for updates!