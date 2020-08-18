B1A4, Oh My Lady, And ONF To Hold First WM Entertainment Family Concert

WM Entertainment will likely be holding their first household live performance.

On August 18, WM Entertainment revealed, “We will likely be holding our first household live performance ‘Hiya! WM ONTACT LIVE 2020’ by way of Naver V Dwell on September four at 9 p.m. KST.”

WM Entertainment artists B1A4, Oh My Lady, and ONF will likely be making a charming efficiency with particular levels. That is set to be the primary joint live performance since WM Entertainment was established as an company.

Not solely is anticipation excessive for B1A4’s group performances as it is going to be CNU’s first time on stage after being discharged from the navy, however followers are additionally excited to see what Oh My Lady and ONF have up their sleeves. There can even be particular collaboration levels ready for the occasion as effectively.

