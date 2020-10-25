B1A4 Talks About Their Strong Friendship, Future Targets, Gratitude For Followers, And More

B1A4 teamed up with Cosmopolitan for a photograph shoot and interview!

B1A4 just lately launched their fourth full album “Origine,” which is their first album in roughly three years and their first one ever as a three-member group.

Requested how they felt about returning after over three years, CNU responded, “I really feel very sorry occupied with the laborious time our followers will need to have had whereas ready for us for 3 years. We ready laborious due to that. There was loads I needed to indicate with this album, and I felt formidable, however I assumed we should always tone it down so it goes together with how lengthy we’ve been energetic. The album would present B1A4’s path any further, so it’s significant and vital.” He added that he needed the primary vocalist to alter for every tune and that Gongchan sang extra and took part extra within the album than he had beforehand. Gongchan mentioned, “That is an album made by all of us collectively, not only one individual, so I used to be very blissful whereas engaged on it.”

CNU, who was discharged from the navy final August, described how laborious it was to search out inspiration to put in writing music whereas serving within the navy. He defined that he wrote three of the songs on “Origine” earlier than his enlistment and 5 near his discharge, elaborating, “Serving within the navy provides you expertise, nevertheless it’s limiting in relation to offering inspiration for an artist. Residing a repetitive life makes your ideas easy. So what was the query?”

Sandeul used CNU’s reply to reply to the following query about how CNU had modified, saying, “Asking ‘What was the query?’ was one thing I used to do, and now, he’s doing it. Typically he does issues that make me go, ‘What’s fallacious with him?’” Gongchan added, “He will need to have been very lonely within the military. He’s develop into very talkative. Haha.” CNU admitted, “There was a lot I needed to say through the two years.”

The members then candidly spoke about their shut relationship with one another. CNU began off by saying, “I swear, I consider the members as my household. They’re the one individuals I can fully open myself to. I may even reveal essentially the most embarrassing issues to them. I see them extra typically than I see my circle of relatives, so I depend on them loads.” Gongchan shared, “We’re nearer to one another than household, so we will now not keep aside.” Sandeul added, “That’s why I’ve been fearful nowadays. Folks round me inform me I have to hold a sure distance with individuals I work with, however we’ve no such distance between us. We’re so comfy and shut with one another that I really feel uneasy about it generally, pondering, ‘Is it okay like this?’” In response, CNU reassured, “We’re a group, so there’s no want for that. For those who succeed, the group succeeds, and if the group succeeds, you succeed.”

Concerning Gongchan’s appearing in his drama “Lonely Sufficient to Love,” CNU mentioned, “The mysterious ambiance of his character Jung Hoon appeared troublesome to painting, however Gongchan pulled it off. He feels a bit unfamiliar, however I feel he’s doing effectively.” Sandeul shared, “It’s so cool to see Gongchan appearing on TV. I hold saying, ‘He’s so handsome, and ‘He’s so good,’ whereas I watch him.”

The members then described how their ideas about their followers BANA had modified over the course of their profession. Sandeul defined, “I get a bit shocked when the BANA who used to inform us, ‘I obtained into school’ or ‘I discovered a job,’ now inform us, ‘I’m getting married.” Numerous ideas cross my head, however BANA is simply BANA. They’re much like the way in which they have been earlier than. Similar to what BANA assume once they see us, after we consider BANA, I consider our early debut years. They’re nonetheless cute individuals we’re grateful for.” Gongchan added, “Now that we’re in our tenth yr, I really feel that we’re dwelling our lives alongside BANA. I’m blissful that we will present one another with power and share a lot of feelings with one another. I’m additionally trying ahead to the time we’ll spend collectively sooner or later.” CNU revealed that he teared up at any time when he considered his followers as a result of he felt grateful.

Lastly, CNU defined B1A4’s objectives as a gaggle. He mentioned, “I need the group to remain collectively for a very long time,” evaluating themselves to Na Hoon Ah, a veteran trot singer who debuted in 1966 and stays standard to today. “He makes me assume that being in our tenth yr isn’t an enormous deal. Our purpose and hardest activity is to remain energetic for a very long time like Na Hoon Ah sunbaenim. On the identical time, I need to do a great job of constructing the title B1A4. That title holds recollections for some individuals and incorporates our lives, so I need to develop that title and cherish it.”

Watch Gongchan in “Lonely Sufficient to Love” with English subtitles!

Watch Now

Supply (1)