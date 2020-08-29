B1A4’s CNU Thanks Fans After Being Discharged From Military

B1A4’s CNU is again from the navy!

On August 28, CNU introduced on Instagram that he had formally been discharged from the navy after finishing his obligatory service.

Sharing two pictures of himself in uniform, the idol posted the next message:

Let’s win! Reporting for responsibility! Sergeant Shin Dong Woo [CNU’s given name] was formally discharged from the navy on August 28, 2020. Subsequently, I’m reporting for responsibility! Let’s win! Thanks to the love and assist of BANA and lots of different individuals, I efficiently accomplished my one-year-and-seven-month navy service, and I used to be in a position to be discharged in good well being. Thanks to everybody who waited for me. I’ll work onerous any longer with a view to present you all many issues as B1A4’s CNU. Everybody goes by troublesome occasions nowadays because of the coronavirus, and I hope you all discover energy. Thanks.

Welcome again, CNU!

Rejoice CNU’s return by watching his drama “Ms. Ma, Nemesis” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)