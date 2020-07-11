B1A4’s Gongchan Says His Instagram Account Was Hacked

B1A4’s Gongchan has turn out to be the sufferer of a hacking try.

On July 10, Gongchan took to Twitter to tell followers that a few of his social media accounts had been hacked. He wrote, “On the present second, my Daum account and Instagram account have been hacked. I’m working arduous to seek out it. I’m sorry for inflicting you alarm so early within the morning.”

Within the early hours of July 10, a hacker had deleted all of the posts on Gongchan’s Instagram and began an Instagram Dwell broadcast. Followers have been shocked when the hacker additionally uploaded images of a person that’s suspected to be the hacker himself. The hacker additionally shared a hyperlink to what appears to be his personal account, the place he had posted a screenshot that indicated he was the hacker.

As of now, Gongchan’s Instagram account has been deleted.

현재 지금 다음 계정과 인스타그램 계정이 해킹되었습니다. 찾으려고 열심히 노력 중입니다. 새벽에 많이들 놀라셨을 텐데 죄송합니다. — 공찬 (@B1A4_gongchan) July 9, 2020

