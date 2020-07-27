B1A4’s Gongchan Transforms Into Stoic And Handsome Bodyguard In New Drama Starring Kim So Eun And Ji Hyun Woo

MBC every1’s unique drama “Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Wish to Be Lonely” (literal title) has shared a primary glimpse of B1A4’s Gongchan as his new character!

“Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Wish to Be Lonely” is an upcoming romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something critical and wish to take pleasure in their freedom but in addition don’t wish to be lonely. Ji Hyun Woo stars as Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar persona, and Kim So Eun performs Lee Na Eun, a contract copy editor who has mentioned no to relationship for the previous 4 years.

On July 27, the manufacturing crew launched new stills of Gongchan as Jung Hoon, a bodyguard who’s accountable for VIP purchasers. Ladies fall at his ft for his extraordinarily attractiveness, however he can’t be bothered with them, and he’s additional shrouded in thriller with a secret he has by no means informed anybody.

Wearing a clear black go well with, Jung Hoon intently watches his environment. His eyes are sharp, and his facial expressions don’t appear to point out feelings simply. In specific, the character Jung Hoon is the exact opposite of the cheerful and free-spirited Gongchan, so viewers are trying ahead to the idol-turned-actor’s new transformation.

The manufacturing crew shared, “It is possible for you to to see the distinctive attraction of actor Gongchan on this drama. Gongchan has made many modifications to his look and labored laborious on the motion scenes for his function as a bodyguard. Please stay up for it.”

“Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Wish to Be Lonely” will premiere on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

