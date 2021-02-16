B1A4’s Jinyoung In Talks Along With Cha Tae Hyun To Star In New Rom-Com

Jinyoung is in talks together with Cha Tae Hyun for a brand new romantic comedy drama!

On February 16, Sports activities Chosun reported that Jinyoung will probably be starring in a number one position of the brand new KBS2 drama “Police Academy” (working title). In response to the report, a supply from BB Leisure revealed, “‘Police Academy’ is among the tasks Jinyoung is reviewing the supply to star in.”

“Police Academy” is a romantic comedy drama that portrays the expansion of youth with a police academy setting. The story is about 19-year-old Kang Solar Ho, who has lived a life with out greed, discovering himself as effectively his goals and love by means of the assistance of professor Yoo Dong Man and the buddies he meets on the police academy.

Jinyoung is in talks to play Kang Solar Ho, a prison caught for hacking who turns into a primary yr scholar on the police academy. When Kang Solar Ho was 10 years outdated, he misplaced each his mother and father in a automobile accident. Since then, he opened his eyes to actuality early on and matured shortly, rising up with none wishes. Nonetheless, he lastly finds one thing he needs to do after he sees a lady crying in frustration from receiving a silver medal as an alternative of a gold medal.

Beforehand in December, it was reported that Cha Tae Hyun was additionally in talks to star within the drama. A supply from Cha Tae Hyun’s company Blossom Leisure revealed on the time, “Cha Tea Hyun has acquired a proposal to star within the new drama ‘Police Academy,’ and he’s presently within the stage of reviewing the supply.” If Cha Tae Hyun accepts the position, will probably be his first drama in a yr since OCN’s “Group Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation.”

Jinyoung debuted in 2011 as a member of B1A4, and he starred in dramas together with “Love within the Moonlight” and “My First First Love” together with the movies “Miss Granny” and “The Dude in Me.” Jinyoung enlisted within the navy in June 2019 as a public service employee, and he will probably be discharged in April. Following his discharge, Jinyoung will switch to BB Leisure and proceed his actions with the company.

Supply (1) (2) (3)