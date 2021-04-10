B1A4’s Jinyoung Shares Sweet Message For Fans After Being Discharged From The Military

B1A4’s Jinyoung was discharged from the navy on April 9!

Jinyoung enlisted again in June 2019, and after primary coaching, fulfilled his obligatory navy service as a public service employee. He had acquired a Grade 4 on the Military Manpower Administration’s bodily examination (Grades 1-3 are certified for lively service) on account of a previous damage in his proper shoulder.

Previous to his discharge, Jinyoung’s company, BB Leisure, acknowledged that the actor was positively reviewing a casting supply from KBS’s new drama “Police Academy.”

On Instagram, Jinyoung wrote,” Discharged on April 9! I’ve come again. Thanks very a lot to all those that waited for me. I’ll present you a good higher aspect of myself in future. Please keep wholesome and completely happy.”

