B1A4’s Jinyoung Signs With New Agency Following Military Discharge

B1A4’s Jinyoung has joined a brand new company!

On April 12, BB Leisure formally introduced, “Actor Jinyoung, who has been actively selling on each the silver display and small display, has signed an unique contract with our company.”

The company went on so as to add, “We plan to help Jinyoung, who has been displaying his abilities in a big selection of fields together with performing, producing, and music, in order that he can develop much more. We’ll turn out to be an company that grows along with Jinyoung as a associate and companion.”

Jinyoung, who debuted as a member of B1A4 in 2011, made his performing debut in 2013. Since then, he has loved profitable careers in each music and performing, and he’s at the moment getting ready to make his return after being discharged from the army on April 9.

Watch Jinyoung in his drama “Wind-Bell” with subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

