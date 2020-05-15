B1A4’s Jinyoung Takes Part In Campaign To Help Local Businesses During COVID-19 Pandemic

B1A4’s Jinyoung knowledgeable followers a few manner to assist native companies.

On Might 15, the singer-actor shared a photograph on Instagram of him carrying a masks and holding up a receipt.

Jinyoung wrote, “Hey everybody. It’s been some time! Is everybody properly? I’m doing properly too! The explanation why I’m updating you want it’s because I wish to let you know a few significant social marketing campaign. I’ve participated within the ‘Good Consumerism Prepay Receipt Picture’ marketing campaign within the Dongjak District, the place I at the moment work, with a view to help financial restoration efforts as a result of COVID-19.”

He continued, “Attributable to unlucky occasions, COVID-19 continues to be round us. Many individuals are experiencing problem as a result of many academic, financial, and leisure actions are at the moment halted as a result of COVID-19. Nonetheless, all residents all over the world are working laborious in their very own methods to beat this hardship. I’ve participated on this marketing campaign as a result of I wished to pitch in my help and suppose that it may be a manner for all of us to collect our strengths despite the fact that it’s a small gesture. I sincerely pray {that a} joyful day the place we will all smile will come quickly.”

He concluded, “Please at all times be wholesome and I hope that your life is at all times filled with joyful issues. Let’s meet once more in good well being!”

The marketing campaign that Jinyoung wrote about refers back to the motion of visiting native small companies and prepaying for a later transaction with a view to promise a future go to to the native enterprise.

Jinyoung is at the moment fulfilling his navy service as a public service employee after enlisting in June 2019.

Begin watching Jinyoung in “Wind-bell” with English subtitles now!

Watch Now

Supply (1)