B1A4’s Sandeul Announces He’s Stepping Down As DJ From Radio Show

B1A4’s Sandeul will quickly be ending his future as a DJ.

On April 30, Sandeul introduced his departure from his radio present “Sandeul’s Starry Night time.”

“I’m going to share some unhappy information at present whereas desirous about the relationships I’ve made that I’m so grateful for,” he mentioned. “I’m going to need to say goodbye to ‘Starry Night time’ which I’ve been with for 2 years since July 2018.”

He continued, “It wasn’t a simple choice as a result of I felt so connected to all of you after seeing you on a regular basis for a yr and 9 months and since I discovered a lot from the ‘Starry Night time’ household. But when there are first conferences then there are additionally farewells, so I’m going to suppose that I’ll be capable of see you once more in a very good place if I work tougher at my music.”

Sandeul added, “I hope you’ll come see me on daily basis at ‘Starry Night time’ till my last broadcast on Could 10 and inform me in regards to the unhappiness you’re at the moment feeling and different belongings you wish to say to me.”

Sandeul was acknowledged for his work in main the nightly radio program when he received the Radio Show award on the 2019 Korea First Model Awards and the Excellence in Radio award on the 2019 MBC Leisure Awards.

Supply (1)