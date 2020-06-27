B1A4’s Sandeul Signals Something New With Teaser Photo

B1A4’s Sandeul has shared a teaser for one thing new!
On June 27, the official B1A4 Twitter account posted a photograph with a caption that reads, “I’m residing inside a really small field.” No matter Sandeul has in retailer for us can be launched on July 2 at 6 p.m. KST.
? 아주 작은 상자 속에 난 살고 있어#B1A4 #산들 #작은상자 #SANDEUL
Coming Quickly
2020. 07. 02 PM 6 pic.twitter.com/id8h7vZi70
— B1A4 (@_B1A4OFFICIAL) June 26, 2020
Most lately, Sandeul dropped a solo single on Might 27 referred to as “Lazy Me.” Try the MV right here!
What do you assume Sandeul is releasing subsequent week?
