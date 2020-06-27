General News

B1A4’s Sandeul Signals Something New With Teaser Photo

June 27, 2020
1 Min Read

B1A4’s Sandeul has shared a teaser for one thing new!

On June 27, the official B1A4 Twitter account posted a photograph with a caption that reads, “I’m residing inside a really small field.” No matter Sandeul has in retailer for us can be launched on July 2 at 6 p.m. KST.

Most lately, Sandeul dropped a solo single on Might 27 referred to as “Lazy Me.” Try the MV right here!

What do you assume Sandeul is releasing subsequent week?

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment