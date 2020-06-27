B1A4’s Sandeul Signals Something New With Teaser Photo

B1A4’s Sandeul has shared a teaser for one thing new!

On June 27, the official B1A4 Twitter account posted a photograph with a caption that reads, “I’m residing inside a really small field.” No matter Sandeul has in retailer for us can be launched on July 2 at 6 p.m. KST.

Most lately, Sandeul dropped a solo single on Might 27 referred to as “Lazy Me.” Try the MV right here!

What do you assume Sandeul is releasing subsequent week?