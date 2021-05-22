BA Raju (Useless) Wiki, Age, Biography, Motion pictures, Pictures

BA. Raju is a movie manufacturer, journalist and PRO who most commonly works within the Tollywood business. He gave up the ghost on 22 Would possibly 2021 (Saturday) because of low blood sugar ranges adopted by means of a cardiac arrest. He was once related to greater than 1500 motion pictures and likewise labored with best celebrities together with Mahesh Babu, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and extra. His spouse B Jaya (past due) may be a well-known director. The Telugu movie business made up our minds to not put up any film-related updates on Would possibly 22, to recognize the mythical PRO BA Raju. Celebrities from the media gave condolences to their circle of relatives and took to social media to mourn the lack of BA Raju’s dying.