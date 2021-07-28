Baal Ki Chori: Hair being despatched from Indore to Kolkata has been stolen, understanding the fee will blow your senses

Baal Ki Chori: A novel case of hair robbery from a teach going from Indore to Howrah has come to mild. Even if an FIR has no longer but been registered on this case of robbery, however the price of the stolen hair is being stated to be Rs 60 lakh. In keeping with the tips, greater than 10 quintals of hair had been stolen from Indore to Howrah teach, on this case of stolen hair, the hawkers of Maharashtra are repeatedly making rounds of RPF to sign up an FIR.Additionally Learn – Mandir Ka Video Viral: At the first Monday of Sawan, a large coincidence was once avoided within the Mahakal temple of Ujjain, there was once a stampede like this

1 kg hair is bought for five thousand

The hawkers advised that they promote one kilo of hair for as much as Rs 5000 and so they roam from boulevard to boulevard to assemble hair. The situation of shopping for hair is that the hair will have to no longer be lower however handiest fell from the brush and so they will have to even be of ladies. This is, the period of every hair will have to be a minimum of 8 inches, the cause of that is that wigs are constructed from those hairs. 90% of hair from Kolkata is distributed to China for making wigs and 10% of hair wigs are made in Kolkata itself.

hair stolen from teach

Sunil, a hawker, advised in a dialog with a newspaper, ‘150 other folks of Maharashtra gather hair from door to door within the surrounding spaces together with Indore and purchase 10 grams of hair for as much as Rs 20. On 6 July 2021, 22 sacks of ball had been booked for Kolkata-Howrah from Indore railway station, whose construction quantity was once 63498. On this, handiest 3 sacks reached Howrah on time, whilst 19 sacks filled with hair had been stolen.

The allegation of hawkers- police isn’t serving to

After this, when the hawkers reached Indore to sign up an FIR, the police refused to sign up a case and stated that the billi they’d discussed pretend hair and the costs had been additionally written down. On account of this, FIR can’t be registered. On the similar time, Harish Kumar, in-charge of Indore RPF, says that we have got contacted the Howrah Parcel Division of Kolkata and if we don’t get the sacks of hair in Howrah, then a case might be registered.

The hawkers say that we have got been operating to ship kids to Howrah for a few years, however this time because of the negligence of the parcel division of the railways, our 12 months’s income had been ruined and the police may be no longer serving to us.