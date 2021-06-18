Baba Ka Dhaba: Baba Ka Dhaba proprietor Kanta Prasad tried suicide, situation essential

Baba Ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad, Delhi Information Replace: Kanta Prasad, popularly referred to as ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi (Kanta Prasad) Delhi Safdarjung Health center overdue on Thursday evening (Safdarjung Health center) has been admitted to. His situation remains to be essential. Delhi Police (Delhi Police) Stated that he had attempted to dedicate suicide. Police acknowledged that overdue on Thursday evening, on a PCR name, data was once won that an individual had attempted to dedicate suicide, who was once rushed to the health facility. Additionally Learn – Baba Ka Dhaba Ke Bure Din: Excellent days handed, then Baba Kanta Prasad of Dhaba in unhealthy situation, new eating place closed, reached the ground with ashes

Within the subject, a senior police officer said- When the police reached the spot, it was once discovered that he's Kanta Prasad. He's recently present process remedy within the health facility. His spouse instructed that he was once depressed for the previous few days. The spouse acknowledged that Kanta Prasad needed to shut the eating place he opened in December ultimate 12 months and go back to his outdated roadside stall. He instructed that the price of working the brand new eating place was once about one lakh rupees and he was once incomes best thirty thousand rupees.

Remaining 12 months, Kanta Prasad posted on YouTuber Gaurav Vasan. (YouTuber Gaurav Wasan) A grievance was once lodged towards him in a dishonest case. The grievance pertained to misuse of finances raised to assist each the husband and spouse. Vasan had shot the viral video of Prasad and his spouse on October 7 ultimate 12 months. Within the video, the husband and spouse have been instructed in regards to the paucity of consumers at Baba Ka Dhaba Eating place situated in Malviya Nagar. After the video went viral, many of us got here ahead to assist.

Kanta Prasad instructed an English newspaper in November 2020 that he had won a take a look at of best Rs 2 lakh from Gaurav Vasan and claimed that individuals had come best to take selfies and that their gross sales had now not higher because of the video. On the other hand, Gaurav Vasan forgave Kanta Prasad after he was once accused later. He additionally took a selfie with him throughout this time. In recent years, this factor has been the topic of a lot dialogue in social media.