Baba Ka Dhaba’s Baba reached the police station, filed a complaint against the famous YouTuber, know the whole case

New Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the owner of the popular restaurant 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, has filed a complaint of money laundering against Instagram influencer and YouTuber Gaurav Vasan. Police gave this information on Sunday.

Recently he became popular after a video of Prasad (80) was shared on social media platforms. The video had become very viral on social media, in which he had expressed his anguish over the financial crisis due to the failure of the shop during lockdown.

He talked about his struggle in a video shared on YouTuber Vasan's social media account. In his complaint to the police, Prasad said that Vasan shot his video and posted it online and appealed to the public to give him money on social media.

He alleged that Vasan deliberately only shared his and his family / friends’ bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donations through various forms of payments without providing any information to the complainant. ”