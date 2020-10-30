Baba Ramdev speaks on demonstrations in India against French President – Islam being infamous due to terrorism and fundamentalism

new Delhi: The Islamic world was uniting against French President Emmanuel Macro. But in the meantime, demonstrations against him have started in India too. Major protests were organized in Bhopal by fundamentalist and Muslim organizations. During this, there was indecency with his poster. In this regard, Yoga teacher Baba Ramdev said in conversation with Aaj Tak that neither Islam is in danger nor Christian religion is in danger. The world is not threatened by the Quran and the Bible. The biggest danger is terrorism and fundamentalism. Because of these, Islam is being maligned worldwide. Also Read – Zakir Naik blames fire against President of France, says – these people get painful punishment

Ramdev said that Maulanao and Malavis need to think about why only those who believe in Islam come forward in such incidents. Due to Muslim polarization, there is widespread in the whole world. Where will the world go in such a situation? On this solution, Baba Ramdev said that people need to be saved from fundamentalism. Religious and religious people around the world will have to come forward and say that all human beings are equal and God is one. Also Read – French spark sparks factionalism of two factions between Islamic countries, Boycott war increases

He said that the word of God can be different. Their followers may be different but God is the same. The worldwide partition in the name of religion will not leave us anywhere. For this reason, there is a need to talk about equality and unity. On the President of France, Baba Ramdev said that Macro has voiced against religious bigotry. I support them. He said that many other countries, including France, are facing Islamic fundamentalism. France is fighting terrorism. Terrorism needs to be stopped. This world cannot run according to Sharia laws. The world can run only on the basis of the laws of the countries. Also Read – Protest of Muslims in Bhopal against President of France, case filed on many including Congress MLA