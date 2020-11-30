Baba Ramdev’s brother, who became MD of this company, will be shocked to know the annual salary

new Delhi: Not many people are aware of Ram Bharat, the younger brother of Patanjali Group’s mentor and yoga guru Baba Ramdev. But in the meantime, Ram Bharat has been given the responsibility of assuming the post of MD of a big company. In fact, Ruchi Soya, a soy food company that sells Nutriella food brand, was bought by Patanjali Group for Rs 4,350 crore last year. According to the input received from Business Today, Baba Ramdev’s brother has been given a place in the board in this company and Ram Bharat has been made the managing director of the company. Also Read – Video: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev suddenly fell down while doing yoga on elephant’s back

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited has issued a notice to its shareholders seeking approval for the appointment of Ram Bharat as Managing Director. Please tell that Baba Ramdev is in the post of director in this company. In such a situation, if you talk about the salary of Ram Bharat, brother of Baba Ramdev, then he will be paid an annual salary of only Rs.

Explain that in the year 2017, the process of bankruptcy of Ruchi Soya was started. In this case, last year Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali bought it and now Rambharat has been given the post of MD in this company and Balakrishna has also been given the opportunity to serve in the company. Acharya Balakrishna, an aide of Baba Ramdev, will also work in salary of 1 rupee per annum.