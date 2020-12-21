Baba Ramdev’s immunity booster drug Coronil sold in London, may be a big action

Corona Virus: Scientists from around the world are working day and night in the lab to search for the Korana vaccine to protect against the epidemic of Kovid-19. Out of these, two vaccines have also been approved in the world, while the trials of many vaccines are variable. Meanwhile, while the new form of Corona has made everyone worried, in the meantime, there is news that the drug called Coronil (Coronil), an immunity booster of Ramdev Baba’s Patanjali, is selling in London shops. Also Read – 24,337 new cases of Kovid-19 in the country, recovery rate exceeded 95 percent

Coronil is being sold in London shops Also Read – Infected with Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor Pastor Corona, attended a Christmas party at the White House

According to media reports, ‘India’s herbal remedy (Patanjali’s coronil tablet) is going on sale in London shops. According to the report, this drug is being seen more at medical stores mainly in Asian regions. ” Baba Ramdev in India, while launching Coronil, assured people that Coronil tablet can be used in corona. The patients will recover. However, later this tablet came to be called a kind of ‘immunity booster’. Also Read – Corona Virus Update: Corona took a dangerous avatar, named VUI 202012/01, created a stir

MHRA has not approved the sale of Coronil

Let us know that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of UK has not approved Patanjali’s coronil. The BBC quoted MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) as saying, ‘Action will be taken against UK shoppers who are selling any unauthorized medicinal product.’

Baba Ramdev made this claim

Explain that during the launch of Coronil, Ramdev said that the corona drug has been tried twice. The drug clinic trial was conducted on 100 people. Out of these, 69% of 100 patients were positive within 3 days. 100% patients are cured within 7 days.

At the launch of the medicine in Haridwar, Ramdev said that the whole country and the world were waiting for the moment, the medicine for that corona has been prepared. At present, the entire world is working on evidence based medicine. Pro. The drug of Corona was prepared by the joint efforts of Balbir Singh Tomar and Balakrishna.