Babieka Produces Josué Ramos’ Sophomore Movie, ‘La Ciudad Dormida’ – Variety

Madrid-based manufacturing and providers firm Babieka Movies is becoming a member of forces with Spanish filmmaker Josué Ramos (“Bajo la rosa”) on helmer’s sophomore characteristic, thriller thriller “La ciudad dormida.”

Ramos made waves on the pageant circuit together with his first movie, psychological thriller “Bajo la rosa,” whose U.S. remake rights had been optioned final 12 months by Chris Hemsworth’s outfit Thematic Leisure.

Written by Ramos, “La ciudad dormida” plot melds thriller, thriller, horror and paranormal parts.

After the fingers of a lacking little one are discovered, a veteran police inspector, relegated to administrative duties, begins to research on his personal. He’s helped by a disabled woman, who claims to have dreamed of the horrible occasion that led to the kid’s demise simply the evening earlier than.

The challenge will probably be produced by Orlando and Denis Pedregosa at Babieka whereas Ramos and Jordi Roca exec produce with Marta Ferrer García as affiliate producer.

“I wish to strategy thriller, understood because the curiosity and fascination the unknown arouses. On the similar time, it’s the finest catalyst for catching the viewer’s consideration,” Ramos stated.

“Watching the outcomes Josué achieved with the only a few assets he had in his first movie, we’re satisfied that the second will probably be a real revelation,” Denis Pedregosa stated.

Shoot and forged particulars have but to be introduced.