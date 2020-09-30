Babri demolition: After acquitting all the accused, the judge himself retired

Lucknow: The special CBI court ruled on the 28-year-old Babri demolition case. In this decision, the court acquitted all the accused. The judge who heard the verdict is Surendra Kumar Yadav, after acquitting all the accused, Surendra Kumar Yadav himself retired. Because 30 September is the date for Surendra Kumar Yadav to retire. By 5 pm today, he will retire from his assignment. Also Read – If Babri Masjid had not been demolished, we would not have seen any Bhoomi Pujan for Ram temple: Shiv Sena

Please tell that the tenure of Surendra Kumar Yadav was completed only last year but due to hearing on the Babri demolition case, the Supreme Court extended his tenure by one year. Surendra Kumar Yadav was born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. By the way, he has always been associated with Ayodhya. His first posting took place in Ayodhya itself. Also, the last hearing was also on the Ayodhya case. Also Read – Babri Verdict: LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi’s reaction after the verdict, said this …

Babur demolition is a 1992 incident. In 1990, two years before this, Surendra Kumar Yadav started serving Munsif as his service. Surendra Kumar Yadav lived in Ayodhya for 3 years ie 1993. Let me tell you that during the disputed structure of Babri Masjid was demolished by Karsevaks, then Surendra Kumar Yadav was serving judicial service in Ayodhya as well. Today, he gave his final verdict on the same place and the matter with which his first posting was connected and retired. Also Read – Babri Verdict: Know what Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav said while reading the judgment on Babri demolition …