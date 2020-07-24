Babri demolition case: BJP leader Advani lodged statement in special court through VC

Lucknow: BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani recorded his statement on Friday before the special CBI court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case. The special court is hearing the case daily. He has to complete the hearing of the case by August 31 as per the Supreme Court directive. Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray will definitely visit Ayodhya for Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple: Shiv Sena

The BJP leader recorded his statements through video conference. On Thursday, senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi also recorded his statements through video conference. The statements of the accused are being recorded in the Babri Masjid demolition case at this time. The statements of all the 32 accused are being recorded under Section 313 of CrPC.

The mosque was demolished by 'karsevaks' on 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya. He claimed that there used to be an ancient temple of Ram at the site of the mosque.

Advani and Joshi were also among those who led the Ram temple movement. BJP leader Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh have recorded their statements in this matter. The special court is hearing the case daily. He has to complete the hearing of the case by August 31 as per the Supreme Court directive.