Babri demolition decision: Appeal request of personal law board, CBI said – will decide challenge after legal consultation

new Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Wednesday questioned the decision of the special CBI court in the Babri demolition case and requested the Central Investigation Agency to appeal against the decision. At the same time, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that after consulting the legal department, a decision will be taken to challenge the decision. Also Read – Petition filed in Supreme Court for CBI investigation in Hathras gang rape-murder case

Wali Rahmani, general secretary of the Personal Law Board, claimed in a statement, “The verdict is far from justice. It is neither based on evidence nor law.” He said, “Whatever the reason for the acquittal of the accused, but we have all seen the videos and pictures of the demolition. Everyone knows who were involved in this conspiracy. ” Rahmani said, “We urge that the CBI appeal (against the verdict) to uphold the rule of law.” Also Read – Former CBI Chief said – The verdict in the Babri case confirmed my decision, the charges against Advani were dropped.

At the same time, after the decision, CBI lawyer Lalit Singh said, “After getting the copy of today’s decision, it will be sent to CBI headquarters, where the legal department will study it and then a decision will be taken on filing an appeal as per its suggestion.” Also Read – Sushant’s father KK Singh met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, heart is saddened by delay in investigation

Many other Muslim organizations also raised questions about the court’s decision. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, while questioning the decision of the special court in the Babri demolition case, claimed on Wednesday that this decision was against the decision of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case last year.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madni said in a statement, “The question is, when the Babri Masjid was demolished, how did everyone become innocent in the eyes of the CBI?” Is this justice? ” He claimed that this decision is against the decision of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case last year.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani claimed, “This decision is highly tragic and contrary to the principles of justice.” This is a decision in which justice has not been done nor justice is seen anywhere in it. This has deepened the question mark currently imposed on the independence of the court. “

Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, the head of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said, “People had been expecting justice for 28 years, but justice did not happen.” The Supreme Court had said that the demolition was a criminal act. In this case, the decision of the special court is beyond comprehension. “

Explain that the special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all the accused in the much awaited verdict on the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992.

Special CBI court judge SK Yadav said in the judgment that the Babri Masjid demolition incident was not pre-planned, it was an accidental incident. He said that no concrete evidence was found against the accused, instead the accused tried to stop the hysterical mob.