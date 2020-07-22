Babri Masjid case dismissed will be a true tribute to the ‘martyrs’ of Ram temple: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena said on Wednesday that the dismissal of the Babri Masjid demolition case before the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple would be a true tribute to the “martyrs” of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Shiv Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece “Saamana”, “When you accept that (Mughal ruler) Babur was the aggressor, the Babri case has no meaning.” Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray will definitely visit Ayodhya for Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple: Shiv Sena

It said that despite the Supreme Court ruling on the Ram temple, the CBI continued with the Babri Masjid demolition case in the court and "leader of Ram Janmabhoomi movement" LK Advani appears as an accused in the case.

The Shiv Sena said, “If the matter of the demolition of Babri Masjid is dismissed before the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram temple then it will be a tribute to the martyrs of Ram Janmabhoomi movement.” It says, “When you believe that Babur was an aggressor, there is no justification for the Babri matter on its own.” Also Read – Why is the date of Ram temple Bhumi Pujan special, know what is the connection of BJP from August 5

On Monday, a special CBI court fixed July 24 for recording the statement of former Deputy Prime Minister Advani in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. The statement of the 92-year-old BJP leader will be recorded through video conference under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC).

There is a possibility of going to Ayodhya for ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ on August 5 for the construction of Ram temple of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Shiv Sena said that on the day the Babri Masjid was demolished, the world saw the faces of many “warriors” turning black with fear. Shiv Sena claimed, “The then BJP Vice President Sundar Singh Bhandari said that we did not do this, it is the work of Shiv Sena.”

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said, “On this, the late Balasaheb Thackeray thunderously said that even if his soldiers had done this, they are proud of him.” The Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished by ‘kar sevaks’ on 6 December 1992. He claimed that the ancient Ram temple was built at the same site. Advani and BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi were leading the Ram Temple movement at that time.