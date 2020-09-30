Babri Verdict: Big decision in Babri Masjid case- Court acquits all accused – Demolition of mosque was not planned

Babri Verdict: The decision came today after 28 years in the case of demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992. The special CBI court acquitted all the accused and said that the demolition of the mosque was not planned. Let me tell you that 6 accused including senior BJP leader LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi (MM Joshi), Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh sought exemption from the appearance. Please tell that Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh are hospitalized due to corona infection. All these people participated in the court proceedings through video conferencing. Also Read – Uma Bharti speaks before verdict on Babri demolition- ready to face every punishment for Ram temple

Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attend proceedings via video conferencing, as court is set to announce verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case. https://t.co/UKKsVTdD6y Also Read – Babri Verdict Live Updates: Decision on Babri demolition- All accused including Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh acquitted – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020 Also Read – Uma Bharti AIIMS infected with Kovid-19 admitted to Rishikesh, condition stable

Let me tell you that before the verdict, the court premises were taken into a three-tier security cordon. Barricading was carried out at most intersections around the special CBI court in the old premises of the High Court at Kaiserbagh and the route of buses going towards the Kaiserbagh bus stand was also changed.

Lucknow: Security tighetened around Special CBI court. The court will pronounce its verdict today, in Babri Masjid demolition case. pic.twitter.com/ArCv47NDsB – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020

Traffic on the roads leading to the court complex has also been kept extremely controlled. When the accused in the case started reaching the court premises, they were allowed to enter only after proper investigation by the police personnel. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey also reached the spot and took stock of the security arrangements.

Even before the judgment is pronounced, Uma Bharti has said that whatever punishment the court will give me, I accept it. I will accept whatever punishment I get for the Ram temple. Uma Bharti wrote a letter to BJP National President JP Nadda expressing her desire to become a member of this election committee. He wrote that the decision in the Ram temple case will be pronounced by the special court on 30 September. Whatever the decision of the court will accept. Although I was to appear in the special court during the judgment, but I am not appearing due to health reasons. Whatever punishment I get for Ram temple, I am ready.

Explain that the Supreme Court had directed the CBI court to settle the case by 31 August, but on 22 August last, this period was extended for one month to 30 September. The special CBI court heard the case daily. The central agency CBI had produced 351 witnesses and about 600 documentary evidence in the case in the court. A total of 48 people were booked in this case, out of which 17 died during the hearing of the case.

In this case, all the accused, who appeared in the court, had accused the then Congress government of the Center for filing a case with maliciousness, terming all the allegations against them as false and baseless. Former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, in a statement lodged in a CBI court last July 24, denied all the allegations, saying that he was completely innocent and that he was dragged into the case for political reasons.

A day before this, former Union Minister Murali Manohar Joshi, who had recorded his statement in the court, also claimed himself to be innocent, giving almost the same statement. Kalyan Singh, while recording a statement in the CBI court on July 13, said that the then Congress government had filed a case against him inspired by the spirit of political vendetta. He claimed that his government had ensured three-level security of the mosque in Ayodhya.

List of accused

In this case LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Saghvi Ritambhara, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai, Mahant Dharmadas, Satish Pradhan, Pawan Kumar Pandey, Lallu Singh, Prakash Sharma, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Santosh Dubey, Gandhi Yadav, Ramji Gupta, Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, Kamlesh Tripathi, Ramchandra Khatri, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Om Prakash Pandey, Amar Nath Goyal, Jaibhan Singh Powaiya, Maharaj Swami Sakshi, Vinay Kumar Rai, Naveen Bhai Shukla, RN Srivastava, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, Sudhir Kumar Kakkar and Dharmendra Singh Gurjar are accused.