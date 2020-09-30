Babri Verdict: Decision on Babri demolition today; 32 including Advani-Joshi accused of demolishing disputed structure

Babri Case Verdict: In the Babri demolition case, the decision will come today after 28th. The special CBI court will give its verdict today on the 1992 demolition of the Babri mosque. There are 32 accused in this case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi (MM Joshi), Uma Bharti. Special CBI court judge SK Yadav had on September 16 asked all the 32 accused in the case to be present in the court on the day of judgment. The accused include senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Advani, former Union Ministers Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Ritambhara. Also Read – Uma Bharti AIIMS infected with Kovid-19 admitted to Rishikesh, condition stable

Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh are admitted to two different hospitals due to corona infection. The mosque was demolished only when Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Singh attended the hearing of the case in September last year. Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Mandir Construction Trust is also one of the accused in the case. Also Read – BJP’s national vice-president Uma Bharti infected with corona virus, quarantined himself to appeal to people …

The Supreme Court had directed the CBI court to settle the case by 31 August, but on 22 August last, the period was extended by one month to 30 September. The special CBI court heard the case daily. The central agency CBI produced 351 witnesses and about 600 documentary evidence in the case in the court. A total of 48 people were booked in this case, out of which 17 died during the hearing of the case. Also Read – MP Assembly By Elections: Uma Bharti prepares to return to Madhya Pradesh politics

In this case, all the accused, who appeared in the court, had accused the then Congress government of the Center for filing a case with maliciousness, terming all the allegations against them as false and baseless. Former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, in a statement lodged in a CBI court last July 24, denied all the allegations, saying that he was completely innocent and that he was dragged into the case for political reasons.

A day before this, former Union Minister Murali Manohar Joshi, who had recorded his statement in the court, also claimed himself to be innocent, giving almost the same statement. Kalyan Singh, while recording a statement in the CBI court on July 13, said that the then Congress government had filed a case against him inspired by the spirit of political vendetta. He claimed that his government had ensured three-level security of the mosque in Ayodhya.

List of accused

In this case LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Saghvi Ritambhara, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai, Mahant Dharmadas, Satish Pradhan, Pawan Kumar Pandey, Lallu Singh, Prakash Sharma, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Santosh Dubey, Gandhi Yadav, Ramji Gupta, Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, Kamlesh Tripathi, Ramchandra Khatri, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Om Prakash Pandey, Amar Nath Goyal, Jaibhan Singh Powaiya, Maharaj Swami Sakshi, Vinay Kumar Rai, Naveen Bhai Shukla, RN Srivastava, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, Sudhir Kumar Kakkar and Dharmendra Singh Gurjar are accused.