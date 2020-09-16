Babri Verdict: Historical decision to come on Babri demolition after 27 years, date fixed

new Delhi: The CBI court is now going to pronounce its verdict in the Babri demolition case in Ayodhya. Decision on Babri demolition case is coming after 27 years. The decision on this will be pronounced by Special CBI Judge SK Yadav on September 30. During this time SK Yadav has said that all the accused LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be present in the court, Vinay Katiyar, and Kalyan Singh on the judgment day. Also Read – CBI files case against two GST officers for demanding bribe of Rs 5 crore

Please tell that the CBI had filed a charge sheet against 39 accused related to this case, although 17 of these people have died. Please tell that after hearing the hearing of both the parties, the court has reserved its decision. In such a situation, now the judgment on the Babri demolition case will be pronounced by Justice SK Yadav on 30 September.

Special CBI judge SK Yadav to pronounce judgment in Babri Masjid demolition case, on September 30. Court has directs all accused to remain present in the court for hearing the judgment.

Please tell that this case is going on in the court since 6 December 1992. Because on this day Babri Masjid was demolished. However, construction of Ram temple on Ram Janmabhoomi has now started. But due to taking law in hand and illegal work, many people are being tried against. In this, the Hindu side believed that Babur had built the mosque by demolishing the temple of Shri Ram, but the Muslim side has been continuously denying it.