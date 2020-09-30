Babri Verdict: Know what Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav said while reading the verdict on the Babri demolition …

Babri Verdict: In the case of demolition of the disputed structure (Babri Masjid) in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, the CBI special court said LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi (MM Joshi), Uma Bharti, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh (Kalyan Singh) acquitted all 32 accused. Judge Surendra Yadav said in the judgment that the Babri Masjid demolition was not a planned but accidental event. Also Read – Babri Verdict: LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi’s reaction after the verdict, said this …

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/9jbFZAVstH – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

He said that the leaders tried to stop the mob. The judge said that there is no evidence against the accused and the incident happened suddenly. Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has been relieved of his tenure as well as writing a verdict on the 32 accused in this case. Today is the day of retirement of Surendra Kumar Yadav.

Special CBI court judge SK Yadav had on September 16 asked all the 32 accused in the case to be present in the court on the day of judgment. However, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Union Ministers Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Satish Pradhan did not appear in the court for different reasons. Could.

Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the demolition of Babri Masjid. Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Mandir Construction Trust, was also involved in the accused in the case. There were a total of 49 accused in the case, out of which 17 have died. Just before the verdict was pronounced, the lawyers of all the accused presented bail papers under Section 437-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It was a procedural action and has nothing to do with conviction or acquittal.

The Supreme Court had directed the CBI court to settle the Babri demolition case by 31 August, but on 22 August last, the period was extended by one month to 30 September. The special CBI court heard the case daily. The central agency CBI produced 351 witnesses and about 600 documentary evidence in the case in the court.