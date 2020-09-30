Babri Verdict: LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi’s reaction after the verdict, said this …

Babri Verdict: The reaction of senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi comes after the CBI’s special court verdict on the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992. Lal Krishna Advani said that I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the special court in the Babri Masjid case. This decision reveals my personal and BJP’s trust and commitment to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Also Read – Babri Verdict: Know what Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav said while reading the judgment on Babri demolition …

I wholeheartedly welcome the judgment by the Special Court in #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase. The judgment vindicates my personal and BJP’s belief and commitment towards the Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Lal Krishna Advani after being acquitted by Special CBI Court, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7E95Q1vCNp Also Read – Babri demolition: After acquitting all the accused, the judge retired himself – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020 Also Read – Babri Verdict: Big decision in Babri Masjid case, all accused including Advani-Joshi acquitted – Structure demolition not planned

Please tell that the court has acquitted all 32 accused, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi (MM Joshi), Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh (Kalyan Singh). Judge Surendra Yadav said in the judgment that the Babri Masjid was not planned.

It’s a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir’s construction: Murli Manohar Joshi, BJP https://t.co/dwpyHkDM6X pic.twitter.com/2Uf5WrINZp – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

The special court while delivering the verdict said that the leaders tried to stop the mob. The judge said that there is no evidence against the accused and the incident happened suddenly. Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has been relieved of his tenure as well as writing a verdict on the 32 accused in this case. Today is the day of retirement of Surendra Kumar Yadav.

Special CBI court judge SK Yadav had on September 16 asked all the 32 accused in the case to be present in the court on the day of judgment. However, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Union Ministers Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Satish Pradhan did not appear in the court for different reasons. Could.

Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the demolition of Babri Masjid. Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Mandir Construction Trust, was also involved in the accused in the case. There were a total of 49 accused in the case, out of which 17 have died. Just before the verdict was pronounced, the lawyers of all the accused presented bail papers under Section 437-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It was a procedural action and has nothing to do with conviction or acquittal.

The Supreme Court had directed the CBI court to settle the Babri demolition case by 31 August, but on 22 August last, the period was extended by one month to 30 September. The special CBI court heard the case daily. The central agency CBI produced 351 witnesses and about 600 documentary evidence in the case in the court.