Babul Supriyo Quits Politics: BJP MP Babul Supriyo give up politics, used to be not too long ago got rid of from the Union Cupboard

Babul Supriyo Quits Politics: Babul Supriyo, a BJP MP and a minister within the central govt, has stated good-bye to politics. Babul Supriyo has additionally determined to renounce from his parliamentary seat. Babul Supriyo introduced to give up politics by means of striking a publish on his Fb web page. Babul Supriyo used to be a minister within the central govt. Just lately he used to be got rid of from the cupboard.

Speaking about leaving politics, Babul Supriyo wrote that good-bye, It’s not that i am going to enroll in some other celebration. Nobody has known as me TMC, Congress, CPI(M). I am not going any place. Politics isn’t had to serve the society. Babul Supriyo said- I’m going to go away the federal government lodging which has been given to me. I’m additionally resigning from the club of Lok Sabha. Additionally Learn – Political conferences in Delhi: Sharad Pawar meets Lalu Yadav, Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal

BJP MP & ex-Union Minister Babul Supriyo quits politics, makes a statement via his Fb web page. "Good-bye. I'm no longer going to any political celebration. TMC, Congress, CPI(M) no person has known as me, I'm no longer going any place…One don't need to be in politics to do social paintings," he posts percent.twitter.com/MLSHfaFq6x – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Allow us to let you know that Babul Supriyo used to be got rid of from the Union Cupboard a couple of days again. Then he wrote that I used to be requested to go away the cupboard and I left. Now Babul Supriyo has left politics. Babul Supriyo has been regarded as one of the crucial necessary leaders of West Bengal for BJP. He has been elected MP two times from BJP.