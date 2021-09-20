Babul Supriyo, who left the birthday celebration and went to TMC, informed why BJP misplaced in entrance of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal

Kolkata: Why did BJP lose in West Bengal elections even after exerting all its would possibly? In spite of everything, why did the magic of any chief no longer paintings in entrance of Mamta Banerjee. Babul Supriyo, who left BJP and joined TMC, has given the cause of this. Babul Supriyo gave many causes for the defeat of BJP and mentioned that he had additionally warned BJP.Additionally Learn – Bengal BJP Disaster: BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani rebelled, Babul Supriyo will meet Mamta Banerjee nowadays

Babul Supriyo, who was once a Union minister within the Modi govt, mentioned that he had adversarial the indiscriminate inclusion of other people within the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party forward of the meeting elections in West Bengal and possibly it adversely affected the birthday celebration’s efficiency within the elections. Supriyo, who joined the Trinamool Congress, mentioned in an interview that his perspectives at the topic would possibly no longer were appreciated by means of the highest BJP leaders. Additionally Learn – West Bengal: BJP is not going to box candidate in Rajya Sabha by-election, Sushmita Dev prone to be elected unopposed

Babul mentioned that “many outsiders, who had no previous hyperlinks with the BJP, changed into leaders of our birthday celebration in a single day and this most likely affected our efficiency within the meeting elections. I had adversarial such indiscriminate inclusion of other people with out inspecting their previous, however my phrases have been not noted.” He mentioned, “I believe that my statements in opposition to such issues within the BJP ahead of the elections will not be appreciated by means of the highest management.” Additionally Learn – PM Modi congratulated the brand new CM, mentioned – will proceed to paintings with the Punjab govt for the folks

Supriyo mentioned that BJP state president Dilip Ghosh could also be partially accountable for the birthday celebration’s defeat within the meeting elections. He mentioned, “His feedback throughout the election marketing campaign weren’t in sync with the tradition of Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray and have been totally other from the ethos of Bengalis. This was once additionally probably the most causes for the downfall of the birthday celebration within the Bengali public. Supriyo, who introduced he would surrender politics after being sacked as a minister in July, mentioned he was once disenchanted and sought after to dedicate extra time to artwork and tune. He mentioned, “However, I for sure sought after to go back to lively politics and I were given that chance from Trinamool Congress. I sought after to be within the group. I thank TMC for giving me that chance.”