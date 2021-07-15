Babul Supriyo Wiki, Age, Caste, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Babul Supriyo is an Indian playback singer, actor, and flesh presser from Kolkata. He started his political occupation in 2004 with the BJP. He has served as a Member of Parliament and as a Union Minister.

Wiki/Biography

Babul Supriyo was once born on 15 December 1970 (age 50 years; as of 2020) in Uttarpara, West Bengal. His zodiac sign is Saggitarius. He did his training at the Don Bosco Over the top & Technical College, Liluah, West Bengal. He pursued his B.Com (Hons.) from the Serampore College, West Bengal in 1991. When he was once at school, he participated in a making a song competition and feature turn out to be the All India Don Bosco Champion in 1983. He won a making a song competition which got him the identify of The Maximum Enriching Experience in 1985.

After college, he had in brief worked at Normal Chartered Monetary establishment in Kolkata. He surrender temporarily after deciding that he needed to be a full-time singer. In 1992 he moved to Mumbai to score his dream. He was once enormously influenced by means of his grandfather who was once a prominent Bengali vocalist and composer. Supriyo was once widely trained by means of his grandfather, Banikantha NC Baral, all through his formative years. While he was once at school, he had won 45 track competitions and was once a day by day performer inside the All India Radio and Doordarshan.

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Partner & Caste

Babul Supriyo is of the Odia Ethnicity. His exact identify is Supriya Baral and adjusted it to Babul Supriyo when he moved to Mumbai in 1992. He was once born to Sunil Chandra Baral & Sumitra Baral.

Babul Supriyo met her first partner Riaa in Toronto; all through a Shah Rukh Khan reside efficiency. They got married in 1995. They’ve a daughter jointly, Sharmilee (born- 1999). They got divorced in 2006.

Babul met his 2d partner, Rachna Sharma, in 2014. She is an air hostess and he met her on a flight. They started relationship and got married after two years in 2016. they’ve a daughter jointly, Naina (born- 12 August 2017).

Making a song Career

Babul Supriyo moved to Mumbai in 1992 to decide his occupation in Bollywood. He got his first destroy with Kalyanji, who selected him to move on global tours and perform in keep shows along with Bollywood actors. In May 1993, he got to hold out in Canada and america with Amitabh Bachchan. In 1994 and 1995, he performed with all of the massive Bollywood stars the world over. In 1997 and 1999, he got the danger to hold out with Asha Bhonsle inside of america. He performed successfully in plenty of centres world wide like Holland, USA, UK, South The united states, and plenty of further. He was once featured time and again in track fairs. In July 2002, he was once introduced with the Honorary Citizenship by means of the State Council of Atlanta, USA; he became one of the youngest performers to procure this honour.

He got his first Bollywood destroy as a playback singer inside the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai; which was once moreover Hrithik Roshan’s debut film. After the film was once introduced, Supriyo became a right away hit. Everyone preferred his voice and he got quite a lot of presents for playback making a song. A couple of of his all-time hit songs were from motion pictures similar to Hum Tum, Fanaa, Hungama, and plenty of further. He moreover used to sing for a large number of Bengali motion pictures and was once very winning in Bengali cinema too. He in the end got a chance to become an actor in Bengali motion pictures and has starred in plenty of Bengali movement footage. Supriyo is assumed for his oratory skills and his superb sense of humour. He hosts the existing Ok for Kishore, co-starring Asha Bhonsle and Amit Kumar. Supriyo basically sings for Bollywood and Bengali motion pictures on the other hand he has recorded songs in 11 other languages too.

Awards & Honours

Honorary citizenship by means of the State Council of Atlanta in 2002

Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for Tak Jhal Mishti by means of the Bengal Film Reporters’ Association Awards in 2002

Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for Kasauti Zindagii Kay by means of the Kalakar Awards in 2003

Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for Mayer Anchal by means of the Kalakar Awards in 2004

Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for Subho Drishti by means of the Bengal Film Reporters’ Awards in 2006

Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for Kasauti Zindagii Kay by means of the Zee Gold Awards in 2007

Walked the ramp at the Grand Finale of the Indian Federation for Development Growth’s Runway Week (Season 6) for designer Agnimitra Paul in 2016

Political Career

Babul Supriyo’s was once an ardent follower of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. Once while travelling on a flight, he was once coincidentally seated with Ramdev. Right through the flight, Ramdev persuaded him to join the BJP and contest the Lok Sabha elections. He agreed and joined the BJP in 2014. He was once offered since the BJP’s candidate for the 2014 Not unusual Elections from the Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal. He contested against Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and won with a margin of more than 70,000 votes. He was once elected as an MP and was once inducted inside the Narendra Modi government since the Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Town Growth, and the Ministry of Housing and Town Poverty Alleviation on 9 November 2014. He became the youngest minister in Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. On 12 July 2016. his portfolio was once changed and he was once given the price of the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

In 2019, BJP offered his identify since the birthday party’s candidate for the 2019 Not unusual Elections from the Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency all over again. This time his opponent was once Moon Moon Sen. Supriyo won the elections with a margin of 2 Lakh votes. On 31 May 2019, he was once inducted in Narendra Modi’s cabinet since the Minister of State for Setting, Woodland and Native climate Trade.

On 7 July 2021, he resigned from Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

Controversies

A defamation case was once filed against Supriyo by means of TMC MP Mahua Moitra. In her complaint, she mentioned that Supriyo had tarnished her reputation by means of calling her under the influence of alcohol on country liquor all through a keep TV debate. His exact words were- Mahua under the influence of alcohol on Mahua (country liquor may also be known as Mahua in West Bengal).

He made a press unlock in February 2018, requesting a ban on all the Pakistani artists in India and to send them once more to Pakistan.

In March 2018, while addressing most people in a help camp in Asansol, a few participants of the audience started chanting slogans against Supriyo. He out of place his temper and threatened everyone that he would pores and pores and skin them alive within the match that they don’t stop.

On 18 September 2018, while he was once attending a function for the differently-abled, he got distracted by means of an individual who was once transferring. He screamed at him and threatened him to break his leg and gives him a crutch. He then reportedly asked his protection workforce to break the individual’s leg if he moves.

What passed off to you? Any problem? I will destroy one amongst your legs: Union Minister Babul Supriyo to an individual all through a program for in otherwise abled other folks at Nazrul Manch in Asansol #WestBengal percent.twitter.com/cFxpF7K6Pn — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

Signature



Favourite Problems

Favourite Baby-kisser: Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi

Favourite Song Director: Nadeem-Shravan

Favourite Singer: Kishore Kumar

Favourite Monitor: Chingari Koyi Bhadke by means of Kishore Kumar

Favourite Game: Football

Take care of

Flat No. 2D, Prathama, Mohisila Colony, Asansol West Bengal

Car & Motorbike Collection

Babul Supriyo owns an Audi Q5 (2012 Model), Chevrolet Beat (2011 Model), and a Hyundai i20 Full of life (2015 Model)

He owns a Royal Enfield Thunderbird (2014 Model)

Assets & Homes

Movable Assets: Rs. 1.30 Crores

Cash: Rs. 46,000

Monetary establishment Deposits: Rs. 7.50 Lacs

Jewellery: 200 gm Gold value Rs. 6 Lacs

Homes: Rs. 2.74 Crores

Non-Agricultural land in Dharampur, Uttarakhand value Rs. 19 Lacs

Residential establishing in Andheri, Mumbai value Rs. 1.7 Crores

Residential establishing in Howrah, West Bengal value Rs. 65 Lacs

Residential establishing in Asansol, West Bengal value Rs. 20Lacs

Salary & Internet Value

Salary: Rs. 1 Lac per thirty days + Additional allowances (as a Union Minister)

Internet Value: Rs. 5.92 Crores (as in 2019)

Information

In 2015, he seemed in MTV Coke Studio Season 4 and shared the degree along with her daughter Sharmilee Supriyo. They sang I Wanna Fly at the provide.

On 14 March 2019, he was once appointed since the Vice-President of the Underneath 17 Football Global Cup Organizing Committee of India. He took to Twitter to thank Praful Patel, President of the All India Football Federation, for the appointment.