General News

Baby found in car after A40 high-speed chase

March 21, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Police have arrested three different individuals in a vehicle dashing in opposition to Cheltenham with suspected possession of sophistication A medicine

A toddler was as soon as found behind a vehicle through police after a high-speed chase that ended throughout the arrest of two males and a woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply magnificence A medicine.

The pursuit occurred at spherical 9.30pm on Friday, when officers adopted a car on the A40 heading in opposition to Cheltenham after receiving intelligence that it was as soon as contemplating crime.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment