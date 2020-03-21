Baby found in car after A40 high-speed chase

Police have arrested three different individuals in a vehicle dashing in opposition to Cheltenham with suspected possession of sophistication A medicine

A toddler was as soon as found behind a vehicle through police after a high-speed chase that ended throughout the arrest of two males and a woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply magnificence A medicine.

The pursuit occurred at spherical 9.30pm on Friday, when officers adopted a car on the A40 heading in opposition to Cheltenham after receiving intelligence that it was as soon as contemplating crime.

Proceed learning…

