Baby Shark Most-Viewed YouTube Video of All Time, Topping Despacito

“Baby Shark,” the annoyingly catchy youngsters’ tune that took the world by storm two years again, is now the king of YouTube, having topped 7 billion views on the platform (and counting).

The official two-minute “Baby Shark Dance” music video — with its trademark, “doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo” chorus — dethrones “Despacito,” the Luis Fonsi hit tune that includes rapper Daddy Yankee, because the most-viewed YouTube video. The Spanish-language model of “Despacito” held the crown for greater than three years, after first claiming the spot in August 2017 and hitting No. 1 on YouTube’s rating of music movies that yr.

First launched in 2015, “Baby Shark” comes from SmartStudy, the South Korean leisure firm behind the kids’s model Pinkfong. SmartStudy has launched a number of thousand movies underneath the Pinkfong label, however “Baby Shark” is its single greatest international smash hit.

“Baby Shark” turned a viral phenomenon within the U.S. in 2018, after a social-media problem prompted followers to file themselves dancing to the tune (a pattern that Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden, naturally, participated in).

In maybe an inevitable confluence of YouTube hitmakers, Pinkfong launched a rendition of “Baby Shark” this summer time that includes none apart from Luis Fonsi. That at present has greater than 106 million views.

SmartStudy has launched a number of traces of “Baby Shark” merchandise, together with toys, dolls, books, video games and attire.

And the franchise isn’t achieved conquering media. This summer time, Nickelodeon inked a deal for 26 half-hour episodes of “Baby Shark’s Large Present!” (working title), a 2D-animated sequence that can comply with Baby Shark and his finest buddy, William, as they journey on “fun-filled comedic adventures” of their group of Carnivore Cove, meet new associates and sing “unique catchy tunes” alongside the way in which.

Listed here are the highest 5 most-viewed YouTube movies at present: