Baby Yoda and more characters will come to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in its season pass

By Axel García / Updated March 7, 2022, 22:42 11 comments

If you thought that the more than 300 playable characters in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on its launch day was already an impressive number, then you don’t exactly share the vision of TT Games and Warner Bros., who announced more iconic faces of the franchise, in addition to other assorted content, on the way as part of the season pass of the game, according to Gematsu.

The game will receive 7 DLC packsThe title will receive a total of 7 downloadable contents within a month of its release the next 5th of April, the same date that the first batch of DLC will arrive in the game. The package The Mandalorian Temporada 1 will include the famous Mandalorian, along with non-playable characters Grogu (known as Baby Yoda), Greef, Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, and Kuiil.

The same April 5 will also arrive the package of Solo: A Star Wars Story with young versions of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and other characters. Also, the packages Trooper and Classic Characters They will also be available that same day, adding a total of 4 downloadable content on a single date.

Later, the April 19thwe will receive the package based on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which will feature the likes of Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, and more. Finally, on May 4 (Star Wars Day), the packs of The Mandalorian Temporada 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch with even more characters, like Ahsoka Tano, Bobba Fett, Hunter, Wrecker and more.

It is worth mentioning that although all this content will be available within a single purchase, players will also have the option to get separately each package they prefer, and these individual purchases can also be made from the same release dates of each DLC.

