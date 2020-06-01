Baby Yoda Gets A Horrifying New Look In Early Mandalorian Concept Art

Baby Yoda grew to become a worldwide phenomenon when he made his debut in Disney+’s The Mandalorian final yr. The force-wielding toddler not solely discovered a spot within the coronary heart of the titular character however within the hearts of thousands and thousands of followers throughout the globe. One of many ways in which the character has endeared himself to so many is thru his cute and harmless look. Nonetheless, it appears that evidently it took some time for Jon Favreau and his group to nail down Baby Yoda’s ultimate look, and one of many early designs that was dropped at them is admittedly horrifying.