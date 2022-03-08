Babylon’s Fall, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4 and PS5

As if it were the legend of the Tower of Babel, Platinum and the game as a service seem to speak completely different languages ​​and have not been able to understand each other at launch. Is all lost? No, but the first impression is far from the greatness of the study. We tell you about it in the analysis of Babylon’s Fall.

It is evident that Babylon’s Fall did not fall in favor among the community from its mere presentation. A cryptic teaser in 2018 preceded a silence in which Platinum-loving gamers could only speculate what the firm was up to after Bayonetta or Vanquish after previous successful collaboration with Square Enix which materialized in what is one of the best games of the last generation of consoles, Nier Automata. Perhaps it was announced too far in advance and fed the general fantasy of what could have been and was not? The point is that the silence did not benefit him, and although the good intentions and ideas of the team were evidentthey did not finish to excite their followers.

Is Platinum launching into gaming-as-a-service territory? Loot and multiplayer in the traditional scheme of the company? Let’s be fair: that it is not what we expected from the Japanese team is no longer bad news per se; speaks well of the ambition of its artists and of his desire to extend his talent through other unusual business models, but it is indisputable that among the benefits of the project there are some spots that do not help him shine as some of the best productions in his catalog. Does that mean it’s up there with the worst? It’s far from the tragedy of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game with Activision, but it’s also is far from the best works. So where is the idea behind the new collaboration between Platinum and Square Enix? Has it managed to captivate us with its artistic design and mechanics? We tell you in our analysis of Babylon’s Fall the lights and shadows of a title that can grow over time and go backbut I doubt it will meet the expectations of lovers of hack and slash or cooperative looting.

the fall of babylon

The story of Babylon’s Fall focuses on the fall of Babylon, but with the 100% Japanese aesthetic and narrative addition that characterizes Platinum since the days of Clover. After being captured by the Empire and enslaved, your survival is tested with the Gideon Coffin, a parasitic device implanted in your back. He has not killed you and has made you a Sentinel and gives you access to incredible powers that will allow you to fight with other friends to recover the treasures of Ziggurat. But what lies behind the interests of the Empire? How to heal the problems that the new times have brought with them in Babylon? I’ll make it easy for you: I have been unable to enter his universe.

Babylon’s Fall’s narrative problem lies in a Platinum that wants to tell a lot without making any investment in what it shows. The staging of the characters and events is worthy of two or three generations ago, and it is difficult to follow the thread when it seems that not even the editor herself cares to be clear in her story. The visual resource of the paintings could have gone a long way if they had wanted to work in depth, but it seems more like an excuse to save resources than a merely artistic decision of the team. Naturally, it is a personal perception, but It has cost me a lot to get into his universe and appreciate his characters. It’s never been Platinum’s forte, but here they’re exceptionally uncommitted to their own storytelling.

There are elements in which the developer and publisher have faltered compared to other proposals of the genreBeyond what it tells, the key to Babylon’s Fall is in its cooperative proposal in a genre as little given to cooperation as hack and slash. Does it work? In the merely playable, yes. The main key is in the Gideon Coffin, an artifact that allows you to control different spiritual weapons to create your own character build. You can create a defensive build with shields and ranged attacks, an offensive build based on pure attack or a support build that allows you to help the rest of the team members from the rear. The key is that we can carry up to four weapons: two that we will control with our hands and two that we will summon thanks to the Gideon Coffin, which has its own attack bar that allows us to take advantage of our powers.

Carrying four weapons allows the player to be very versatile.. Yes, like any other game in the genre, specialization is key to taking advantage of the best weapons in the game, but it has been fun to find the necessary learning in the first hours of the game until I found something that I felt comfortable with and I wanted to improve. That the options are wide and the tools to carry out a Sentinel fit our style in such a numerous and varied way is the key in which Platinum you must bet so that the proposal prospers in the future, but you must not forget elements that have not been so up to the Gideon Coffin and its possibilities. Why? Because there are elements in which the developer and publisher have faltered compared to other proposals of the genre.

The new Platinum

It is understandable that it is difficult to enter a new genre from scratch, so it’s understandable what publisher and developer are going through with Babylon’s Fall. Already in the interview we had with Platinum a few days ago, they guaranteed us that the team worked testing and correcting game elements as a service to which they were not used to, and the reality is evident: it is not a field in which, for now, they are comfortable. In fact, it is striking how absurdly corseted everything that surrounds Babylon’s Fall is: from the mere authentication of the Square Enix account that must be entered to the entry and navigation through some unfriendly menus and that they seem to forget that they have already charged 69 euros to their players.

What do I mean? That Square Enix and Platinum seem so stubborn in selling paid content from the first day of release that it is surprising how tremendously clumsy they can be with such a strategy. have been committed very grotesque marketing sins with Babylon’s Fall, and the most obvious on the part of the developer and publisher is not having been aware of the general feeling around the game. If they had been, they would have bet on landing players less focused on buying new items and more on ensuring that everything that comes in the future will enhance Babylon’s Fall. In the end, we have had neither one nor the other.

Because as you advance through each of the areas and floors of the Tower, it becomes more evident that the variety of scenarios is irritating and that the variety of enemies is conspicuous by its absence. They look like Bayonetta outtakes that repeat over and over again in each challenge proposed by the game. Floor climbing translates into doing the same thing over and over again and, although it is evident that the game is much more fun in company, the developers recognized that the only metric that differentiates playing alone or accompanied is in strength and life from enemies, regardless of whether they submerge you in water or splash the stage with lava. It’s also not rewarding in the early rewards, receiving repeated pieces of clothing with different stats, which translates into real tacky aesthetics that not fixed until well into the game.

There are final boss battles that take on the danmaku style of Nier: AutomataAnd yet, I have had moments where I have enjoyed Babylon’s Fall. There are battles against final bosses that take the danmaku style of Nier: Automata and some episodes of the game in which the cooperation with other players and varied builds has made me see that, without a doubt, platinum is platinum and is one of the most talented teams in the Japanese industry. The general playable feeling is that they have chewed more than they could swallow and their immersion in a genre so unusual for its developers in which they have made one clumsy decision after another has become a ball. Can you go back? stranger things have been seenbut taller towers have also fallen.

Not only Gideon Coffin is worth

Visually, his take on brush strokes and canvas might look interesting and clever on paper, but does not excite when it is captured on screen. More than an artistic decision, it seems like a graphic error, and it is incomprehensible how this resource has come to be present in the final phase of the game with the little that ends up adding to the total result of the work. It is disturbing to see its visual staging at the controls of a PlayStation 5, with a surreal innate ability of the software to show weaknesses and not its strengths, which it has. Nothing remarkable in the sound: Passable and no frills to help it stand out; meets and little else.

Platinum has exhibited a carousel of clumsy decisions throughout the last few months with Babylon’s Fall. It is understood that this is the firm’s first attempt in a field such as gaming as a service, but there are many measures that have passed the final cut that are unjustifiable for anyone who has not lived in a bubble in recent months; that the reception of the user was not going to be the most friendly was evident, what to do to help change the general opinion? Underline and highlight the countless extra paid content available from the first day of the game on the market over its playable virtues has not been the most intelligent decision, certainly, as do not translate it into Spanish at our borders.

Is all lost with Babylon’s Fall? Not at all, because there is an interesting playable base that, with the right decisions in the coming months and seasons to come, I could carry all the weight to survive and be transcendent. But the work will be complicated and will require correcting many measures that compromise the software today. It is not to be recommended in its current state, but it is up to Platinum to change the perspective of its product in the near future. Plans for new content in 2022 there are. We will not lose sight of it.