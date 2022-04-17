Babylon’s Fall has dropped below 10 simultaneous players on PC

The cooperative action game from PlatinumGames and Square Enix hit the market last month.

From its first presentations, Babylon’s Fall made us raise our eyebrows, the title of cooperative action from PlatinumGames and Square Enix It was not what we expected and it seems that its fall was something that most saw coming, in a game that has had the questionable honor of being the lowest rated PS5 console exclusive.

Players have shown little support since day one, peaking at 650 concurrent players at its Steam launch, a fairly low number for a new release like this. Since then, the maximum peak of players reached over 1,000 playersbut since then, the drop has been increasingly pronounced.

The last 24 hours register a maximum peak of 120 playersAs recorded by Steam Charts, the average number of players on Steam oscillates below 100 users, with a peak in the last 24 hours of just 120 players, while there are usual readings of less than 50 players, having reached drop below 10 players this week. Some figures that are especially alarming if we take into account that Babylon’s Fall is a game as a servicedumped online and with little more than a month of life.

Despite the dramatic situation, PlatinumGames remains committed to the game and has guaranteed that ‘development scale will not be reduced‘, finding himself already working in the following seasons and in much new content. If you want to know more about the first game as a service from the authors of Nier Automata, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Babylon’s Fall available.

