Babylon’s Fall is PS5’s lowest-rated console exclusive, though deal ends this year

Also available on PS4 and PC, the Square Enix and Platinum Games title has worse marks than Godfall.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 8, 2022, 12:47 37 comments

It seemed like it was coming, but if you had any hope, we’re sorry to say that Babylon’s Fall didn’t turn out as well as it should have. At least that is what critics and the public think, since the game of Square Enix developed by Platinum Games It has had a very poor premiere on Steam.

In addition to having been released on the Valve platform, the game has a console exclusivity from the hand of PlayStation, being available at the moment only on PS4 and PS5 in addition to PC. This fact means that the title has become the worst rated ps5 exclusive till the date.

On PS5 it has obtained a worse rating than GodfallIt is an achievement that you never want to aspire to, but the truth is that the hack and slash has obtained a lower overall rating than Godfall, the work that has won the cake so far in the new generation. As we can see for ourselves, in Metacritic it has a average score of 41 out of 100while Godfall reached at least 61 in its version for PlayStation 5.

Time at which the end of exclusivity is specified

However, this exclusivity may end soon, since in the launch trailer itself that has been uploaded to the official PlayStation channels, a text can be read at the bottom of the screen that specifies that it cannot be released on other consoles. until September 2, 2022so from that date we could attend its arrival on Xbox or, who knows, Nintendo Switch.

At the moment, the game is only available on PC, PS4 and PS5, and in 3D Games we have already been able to get our hands on it. In her analysis of Babylon’s Fall, Toni Piedrabuena confirm the stumble not only because of mistakes at the design or mechanical level, but also because of a design error when using formulas typical of games as a service in a paid title.

More about: Babylon’s Fall, Platinum Games, Square Enix, PlayStation and Exclusives.