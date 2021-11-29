Babylon’s Fall recycles animations and designs from FF XIV: Square Enix explains why

The producer of the game and the director of Final Fantasy XIV have come to the fore after the controversy created among the players.

Babylon’s Fall has been surrounded by controversy Since its introduction, the new Platinum Games title received a barrage of negative votes on YouTube after its presentation in June, a reception that its creators took good note of, committing to improve some of the most criticized aspects.

However, the game is not without controversy, and the last one has to do with a number of development resources included in the latest beta that fans quickly identified. The players mainly pointed out some of the pieces of equipment that they were and that they were practically identical to others pieces included in Final Fantasy XIV.

The possibility that some of these resources had arrived at Babylon’s Fall by an “excess of inspiration” caused a big stir between the players, forming a controversy that Square Enix has been quick to suffocate. “Yes, Babylon’s Fall contains emotes and gear taken from Final Fantasy XIV. By borrowing resources, we have been able to implement a wider variety of gear and emotes in the game than we originally planned, “explained Babylon’s Fall Producer Yosuke Saito.

The director of FF XIV proposed to use the resources of the game for Babylon’s FallSince Final Fantasy XIV they have also decided to share the reasons for the study to reuse these models. “Babylon’s Fall is a completely new title that brings new challenges, so we cannot give you an unlimited budget“said Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV.” Let’s also use the assets of FF XIV. We have so many, it would be a shame to limit them only to FF XIV. “

From Square Enix, they have ensured that those transported items will receive subtle design changes and adjustments overseen by the FF XIV team to “ensure they fit into your world.” Despite clearing up the misunderstanding, Square Enix and Platinum Games have a lot of work to do with a game that, for the moment, leaves us very cold and little hopeful.

More about: Babylon’s Fall.