Babylon’s Fall shows new details of its combat and presents its collaboration with NieR Automata

We will be able to try PlatinumGames’ new hack & slash action game for free starting tomorrow.

Square Enix prepares the launch of its free demo for everything, the Japanese company has presented the post-launch roadmapa new gameplay video where numerous details of the title have been detailed to us and a collaboration with NieR Automata, the fantastic action game by Yoko Taro where we could already meet the company’s tandem and platinum games studio.

It will be tomorrow when Square Enix makes its new demo available to players, but first, the company has wanted to share a trailer where we have seen new combat system details. Among the outstanding mechanics of the game, we can brandish weapons in both hands while we use the power of Gideon Coffin to equip two additional spectral weapons.

This will allow us fight with four weapons at once, opening up a range of possibilities when it comes to customizing our game and executing attacks. Our characters are the Sentinels, warriors linked to a piece of equipment named Gideon Coffinand they will have to face numerous challenges in their journey through the titanic tower of Babylon.

From Square Enix, they wanted to talk about the particular game art styledeveloped through a brushstroke technique that would give rise to a fantasy setting with an aspect that aims to imitate that of the oil painting medieval. The company has taken the opportunity to present the roadmap for the first season, which will include new game modes, a new faction, a new type of weapon, story content, bosses, armor, and additional missions.

All this will come with Season 1 Premium Battle Pass, which will be free for all players. This first season will last from February 25 Until May 31, including the collaboration with NieR Automata as part of a limited event that will start on March 29. The title will arrive on PC, PS4 and PS5 on March 3 and if you want to know more about the new PlatinumGames video game, at 3DJuegos we tell you our impressions after having tried Babylon’s Fall.

More about: Babylon’s Fall and NieR Automata.