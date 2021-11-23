Babylon’s Fall was presented with controversy, now we have tested it. It has improved?

After the controversy that has surrounded it from the moment of its presentation, we tested the beta of Babylon’s Fall and the tour of this tower leaves us very cold and little hopeful. This is what we have found ourselves fighting in the work of Square-Enix and Platinum Games.

Square-Enix recently admitted that they had to better think about how to use their resources and their studies when facing new models of making video games. Specifically, they talked about Marvel’s Avengers and Crystal Dynamics. Personally, I love this studio, but a team of this quality does not assure you, by default, that it can make a great video game of any kind, much less a game-as-a-service. It has already happened with BioWare and Anthem. Things simply cannot be forced; and that’s what I think is going to happen with Babylon’s Fall.

The Babylon’s Fall beta is one of the worst experiences I have from this one in 2021. It is a nondescript game, without purpose or vision, beyond building an environment in which increasingly powerful team parade so that the game’s roulette as a service rotate non-stop. It is already, in itself, a questionable system, but it is that on top of it it is made without control, without craftsmanship and without everything that defines Platinum Games as a relevant video game studio.

Platinum, like Crystal Dynamics and BioWare, have a badge. A sign. Something that characterizes them and that they do very well. In the case of the Japanese, it is rock-solid combat mechanics, offering an interesting dynamic and forming a pleasant dance with the enemy. None of this I have seen in Babylon’s Fall; only enemies who ignore your attacks while you ignore theirs, Perpetrating an exchange of graceless blows more than the dynamics of a millimeter hack and slash.

The first contact with the game is a traditional lobby, Destiny style, in which you choose the missions, buy and sell equipment and carry out the rest of the tasks. There is not much to do in this space, but it is the first place to see how that has changed revamped graphic section that, although it is somewhat sharper than the previous style (a kind of poorly implemented watercolor), it still does not endow the game with attractiveness or personality. It still retains even some hint of that painted painting that it wanted to be and, if we look at the sky, we continue to see filters that simulate a painted canvas. No, Babylon’s Fall isn’t going to captivate you with its visual design, but that wouldn’t have to be a problem if its playable core held up the rest of the experience.

Fight and repeat

Once we enter the famous tower of Babel is where things get worse. The approach is to overcome a series of instances as we go up this tower. It is not the most original or attractive concept in the world, but I have seen games that have taken advantage of it. From Devil May Cry 3 to Ys Origin, which also emulated the mythical Tower of Babel, the ascent of its different floors does not have to be repetitive or boring. In Babylon’s Fall, however, it is. All we will do is access a series of simple arenas connected by a series of corridors that hardly contribute anything. From time to time we will raffle some skewers or find a chest. Little more.

Once we enter combat, the crucial moment is when I have not been able to connect with Babylon’s FallOnce we enter combat, the crucial moment is when I have not been able to connect with Babylon’s Fall. If its mechanics had been solid, it would be easier to cope with everything else. Unfortunately, they are not. The game proposes a control scheme based on the equipment of four weapons, which we can use as we want. You can carry a sword on the quick strike and a hammer on the fort, while the triggers deal with supplementary attacks. It matters little, because I have not been able to feel the force or the personality of any of these weapons. During all my games, the game leads you to unleash attacks at will without much strategy involved. Yes, from time to time it is convenient to dodge an attack and other times you can attack in the air, but nothing matters much when your enemy does not respond to your offensives and you to theirs. In most of the fights, the development was as simple as pounding the buttons looking at life bars, to see which lasted longer, yours or the opponent’s.

Some boss has been able to deviate a bit from this pattern; but they are also the moments when more finesse is required. A kind of goblin launched powerful attacks and you had to be more careful with slow attacks, since they took a lot of life. Nothing to write home about, either. No pattern to master or strategy to follow. Button mapping doesn’t help either, with some questionable decisions to put enemy fixation and dodge on L1 and R1 respectively. Peer support that can resurrect if we fall in combat makes the true objective of the mission to achieve the long-awaited loot that is the reason this game exists. I understand what the game is trying to achieve here; Going around the tower with multiple enemies and trying to coordinate may be able to generate something minimally similar to a strategy, but the problem remains basic: none of the tools that the game offers you in the form of weapons and attack movements are stimulating.

When you finish the mission, you stockpile the booty acquired. Its engagement mechanic is to return to the tower to face more complicated challenges with more powerful equipment. But the result is that many enemies are the same now with more life, and your team is also the same, but now with more level, thus balancing the statistics. I understand that this constant challenge can get hooked, since many games have built their empire in this way; but all of them offered at least one entertaining system to progress, through combat or new abilities that refreshed their eternal game loops. Here, so far, I haven’t seen much of this.

I predict an uncertain future for Babylon’s FallIt hurts to speak in these terms, but I predict an uncertain future for Babylon’s Fall. Partly by the name of Platinum, a study that while still arousing passions among players, increasingly succumbs to certain assignments that sometimes seem reluctant to carry out. I don’t see anything of his identity or his signature in this game, beyond the genre. What I see is the umpteenth attempt to use a reputable studio to create a game-as-a-service. The Tower of Babel fell for committing the sin of pride, for believing that you can do anything. If Babylon’s Fall continues down this path, this tower has a hard time keeping up.