Bachelor Fans Are Roasting Madison For Freaking Out Over Peter Having Sex

Peter and Madison appear to be at a stalemate, and I do not assume there’s something fallacious in any respect with Madison realizing that she wants to go away Peter if that is what it takes to be true to herself. Lots of people appear to agree that Madison is okay and even admirable for sticking to her weapons, even when she’s falling in love with Peter. Even when we do not know the way it ends simply but, she was clearly devastated on the prospect of holding onto her convictions and leaving him.