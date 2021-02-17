‘Bachelor’ Monday Primetime Streak Still Not Broken by ‘9-1-1’ Duo

Monday’s primetime crown winner amongst adults ages 18-49 Dwell+Identical Day scores was, for the seventh week in a row, ABC’s aggressive long-running courting present “The Bachelor.” The latest episode of Matt James’ season landed on the high of quick affiliate rankings with a 1.4 score within the demo and roughly 5.23 million viewers. These numbers are akin to the remainder of the season’s Monday night time domination and didn’t seem like affected by any of the dangerous press the ABC franchise has been receiving just lately after its host, Chris Harrison, made feedback in protection of the frontrunner contestant Rachel Kirkconnell’s previous racist conduct.

And, like earlier weeks, Fox’s “9-1-1” police procedural duo outdid “The Bachelor’s” total viewership. A brand new episode of “9-1-1” at 8 p.m. pulled a 1.0 in the important thing demo and 6.63 million viewers; a brand new episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 p.m. pulled a 0.8 in the important thing demo and about 5.6 million viewers.

After “The Bachelor’s” 8 to 10 p.m. window, ABC dropped a brand new episode of “The Good Physician,” which drew a 0.6 score and 4.21 million viewers.

Elsewhere on tv, NBC dropped new episodes of recreation exhibits “Ellen’s Recreation of Video games,” which drew a 0.6 within the 18-49 demo and three.20 million viewers at 8 p.m., and “The Wall,” which drew a 0.5 in the important thing demo and about 2.77 million viewers at 9 p.m. NBC ran one other new episode of “The Wall” the next hour, which drew a 0.5 in the important thing demo and a couple of.33 million viewers. Moreover, The CW aired new episodes of “All American” at 8 p.m. (0.3, 0.77) and “Black Lightning” at 9 p.m. (0.1, 0.44).

In the meantime, CBS ran encores all Monday night time, beginning with “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m., “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30 p.m., “All Rise” at 9 p.m. and “The Bull” at 10 p.m.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.58), and the Mexican telenovela adaptation of a Turkish hit “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.16) and 10 p.m. (0.3, 1.12). All through the night, Telemundo ran a brand new episode of the athletic ability and endurance competitors sequence “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 1.11) at 8 p.m., in addition to a brand new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 0.98). Telemundo World Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” additionally debuted a brand new episode final night time at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the important thing demo and about 851,000 viewers.

General on Monday night time, ABC landed primary in the important thing demo, acquiring a 1.1 score in the important thing demo and 4.89 million viewers. Fox landed second in the important thing demo with a 0.9 score however triumphed with a 6.12 million viewer pull. Subsequent up was NBC, which drew a 0.5 score in the important thing demo and almost 2.77 million viewers. CBS and Univision tied for fourth place in the important thing demo, every securing a score of 0.4 within the 18-49 grouping. CBS drew 3.23 million viewers, whereas Univision drew about 1.29. Telemundo ended the night time with a 0.3 score in the important thing demo and 982,000 viewers. The CW adopted with a 0.2 score and 608,000 viewers.