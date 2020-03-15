Bachelor Producer Finally Breaks Silence On Rumor She Was Dating Peter Weber

Go away a Remark
Keep in mind how Peter Weber was rumored to finish up with one among The Bachelor’s producers? It was one of many 2020 season’s most prevalent fan theories, and it picked up a lot steam that even The Bachelor’s host, Chris Harrison, ended up weighing in on it. Quick ahead previous that “scary” reside finale, and that producer, Julie LaPlaca, is talking out.
Now that Peter’s season of The Bachelor is lastly over, it’s time to clear up the air surrounding the pleasant skies that Peter has flown. The producer on the middle of the entire hypothesis is doing simply that on social media. Julie LaPlaca posted an image confirming followers’ hypothesis about one side, and seeming to disclaim the opposite. Try her Instagram put up:
Julie LaPlaca denied kissing Peter at midnight throughout this previous New Yr’s. She additionally indicated that whoever Peter finally ends up with shall be very lucky. As of now, Peter is single following his stunning breakup with Madison Prewett, not too lengthy after The Bachelor’s reside finale. A fireworks present that Chris Harrison admitted hating to observe.
As for the producer and Peter ending up collectively? Followers must wait and see. Proper now, it looks like the 2 are platonic. Again when The Bachelor’s host, Chris Harrison, had weighed in on the rumor that Peter was courting the producer, Harrison referred to as the connection “intimate” after which mentioned after spending a lot time collectively, “generally traces get blurred.”
Is there an opportunity that Peter and producer Julie might find yourself collectively? Something is definitely doable in these extremely unsure Bachelor instances. Peter and Madison gave the impression to be a united entrance in the course of the finale, solely to interrupt up simply days later. Now the world waits to see what Peter does subsequent.
Peter’s mother Barb might have wished these rumors about Peter ending up with Kelley Flanagan have been true. How would she really feel if Peter ended up getting with The Bachelor producer as a substitute? One thing tells me that Barb would let her son (and the world) know. Time must reveal what occurs now that The Bachelor is over. A lot has occurred already!
Hannah Ann Sluss shared a timeline for her breakup with Peter. In the meantime, Madison’s dad has shared how he felt watching The Bachelor finale and suffice it to say, he helps his daughter. Followers must keep tuned to see what occurs with Peter, the producer, and his romantic future.
Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is over, which might solely imply one factor! This winter and spring’s premieres are right here to sit up for. In case you nonetheless want extra last roses, take a look at Season 13 of The Bachelor, which is streaming on Netflix together with new 2020 arrivals.
Add Comment