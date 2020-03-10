Bachelor Spoilers: Did Peter’s Mom Pressure Him To Propose To Hannah Ann?

I can not assist however really feel for Hannah Ann by way of all of this. Discuss getting the shaft. I do not know why she would stick round and settle for Bachelor Peter’s proposal, if she knew by then that Madison was gone and there was a good likelihood she was The Solely Choice. However actually, I do not perceive why Peter would suggest to her if he knew she was having doubts and it was clear he was having doubts too. If Clare Crawley weren’t already locked in as The Bachelorette 2020, it appears like Hannah Ann may’ve made a great choose.