Bachelor Spoilers: Does Madison Quit Or Return After Overnight Dates Episode?

Spoilers had already come out about Madison “self-eliminating,” as Actuality Steve put it. She apparently quits The Bachelor 2020, however NOT till the ultimate week. It is after she meets Bachelor Peter’s mother and father once more. She already met them for her first date with Peter, however the closing two meet the mother and father once more. Since Madison does that, we all know that — if she does certainly give up as spoiled — she leaves Peter very near the tip. Perhaps even proper earlier than the ultimate rose ceremony? We’re ready for spoilers on that and may get them as early as tomorrow.