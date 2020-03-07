Bachelor Spoilers: Does Peter Somehow End Up With Victoria F.? Here’s What Rumors Are Saying About His 2020 Finale

View this put up on Instagram

Pete— Thanks. Thanks for instructing me about myself, even once I didn’t need to know. Or when it was disagreeable. However most of all instructing me that I’m price it. Thanks for all the time pushing me to get to the basis trigger & by no means judging me alongside the way in which. You confirmed me what kindness really is. What endurance means in a relationship. You confirmed me the definition of a superb factor. & you confirmed me that I may be cherished unapologetically with all my flaws. For that I’m eternally grateful for you. I’m excited to see the place life takes you & I’ve all of the respect on this planet for you. You’re doing nice sweetie. Cheers xx