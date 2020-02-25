Bachelor Spoilers: Here’s What Happens In Peter’s ‘Women Tell All’ Episode

Go away a Remark
SPOILERS forward from The Bachelor 2020, aka Bachelor Peter Weber’s Season 24.
It is right here! The Bachelor 2020 episode nobody I do know was ready for — “The Girls Tell All.” The WTA episode is at all times a dramatic mess with numerous tears and preventing. However this 12 months that is indistinguishable from the remainder of Bachelor Peter Weber‘s season. So I can not say I am wanting ahead to extra on March 2, 2020. Nonetheless! This 12 months, spoilers present the “Girls Tell All” episode will choose up from the in a single day dates cliffhanger with Madison Prewett.
We’ll get to see Bachelor Peter’s in a single day dates rose ceremony, see what occurred to Madison, and THEN get the Bachelor WTA drama, which ought to finish with bloopers and a finale preview displaying Madison, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Bachelor Peter’s irregular ending.
Let’s begin at first…
In a single day Dates Rose Ceremony
We’ll be left questioning if Madison will present as much as the in a single day dates rose ceremony in Australia or not. Did she stop after The Bachelor in a single day dates intercourse speak/conflict with Bachelor Peter? Effectively, no, though it feels like she does go away later. In line with Actuality Steve, that promo shot of Hannah Ann crying, saying she’s puzzled and does not know what to do, comes at this level when she and Victoria Fuller are standing there and he or she does not know what is going on on as a result of Madison hasn’t proven up but.
Finally, Madison does present up and when Peter calls her title, she appears to be reluctant however does settle for the rose. Meaning Victoria F. leaves, and since they air that throughout the “Girls Tell All,” Victoria F. will be on the present with out that being an on-air spoiler.
Who Is At The Girls Tell All?
It is most attention-grabbing to me who’s NOT there. However, in accordance with Actuality Steve’s spoilers, the pre-taped WTA included these 17 ladies from Bachelor Peter Weber’s season:
Katrina Badowski
Maurissa Gunn
Alexa Caves
Kylie Ramos
Sarah Coffin
Kiarra Norman
Deandra Kanu
Savannah Mullins
Alayah Benavidez
Lexi Buchanan
Tammy Ly
Mykenna Dorn
Sydney Hightower
Victoria Paul
Shiann Lewis
Kelsey Weier
Victoria Fuller
When you do not keep in mind a few of these names, neither do I. They left early. However they might definitely present up once more on Bachelor in Paradise, particularly in the event that they get an enormous showcase right here. What’s actually irritating is ladies we do not even keep in mind bought to be on the WTA however Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker didn’t. Nonetheless, Natasha made it clear that — not like Kelley — she was invited, she simply could not make it.
Apparently Kelley was not even invited, which is simply irritating and looks as if the producers attempting to maintain our consideration on sure ladies and never be distracted by higher choices for the following Bachelorette. However I’ve already vented about that.
Victoria F. In The Sizzling Seat
“The recent seat” is the seat subsequent to The Bachelor/ette host Chris Harrison on the “Girls Tell All” or the “Males Tell All.” This 12 months, it feels like solely Victoria F. and Kelsey are known as as much as the recent seat. Whereas on stage, Victoria F. apologized to Bachelor Peter for a way she acted, but in addition stated the allegations that she broke up marriages was false. She already apologized off-screen for her involvement in a WLM (We Love Marlins) modeling marketing campaign.
Kelsey In The Sizzling Seat
The recent seat will be uncomfortable, nevertheless it will also be a possible showcase for the following Bachelor or Bachelorette. That could be the case with Kelsey, aka the ChampagneGate meme queen. She bought to speak to Chris Harrison about her journey and being so emotional — and he or she even bought a large champagne bottle from none aside from Ashley Iaconetti, who praised her for being open along with her feelings. Keep in mind, being “weak” will get you a gold star, a cookie, and sometimes a ticket to a different TV present in Bachelor Nation. I am certain they liked that about Kelsey. Is Kelsey anybody’s first, second, third, and even fourth alternative for The Bachelorette 2020? Eh.
Tammy Interrupts The World
It is not a “Girls Tell All” particular with out ladies preventing, and it feels like Tammy will get into it on a number of fronts. Tammy and Sydney appear to go at it, and Lexi tried to speak to Tammy — with Shiann between them — and Actuality Steve stated it bought intense. Chris Harrison even spoke out to ask Tammy to not speak over individuals. So I am pondering all of these ladies will find yourself on Bachelor in Paradise, since that is the opposite audition taking place on the WTA. If you understand you are out of competition for The Bachelorette, there’s at all times Paradise.
Everybody Hates Victoria P.?
I hoped to be accomplished with The Alayah Drama fully, however they needed to tackle it once more — particularly the pre-season pageant friendship Alayah thought she had with Victoria P. Alayah brings up that she thought they have been associates, since Victoria P. was supportive off display screen. It sounds just like the bachelorettes, together with Savannah, come after Victoria P. There go Victoria P.’s (already slim) probabilities for The Bachelorette 2020 too.
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Talks Bullying
Throughout the WTA, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay comes out for a section on bulling, sharing nasty and racist messages obtained by some ladies this season. I get it, it is completely crossing a line to troll — particularly with something racist. Folks ought to know higher. I do suppose followers take the lead off the present, although, and there isn’t any denying this was an particularly nasty season. They’ll attempt to disgrace followers if they need, however each week the ladies got here at one another, and Bachelor Peter appeared to allow and even reward unhealthy conduct. Plus, Bachelorette Rachel herself in contrast Hannah Ann Sluss to The Bachelorette’s Luke P. off-screen, so there’s been quite a lot of negativity. That does not excuse name-calling, particularly something racist and private, however do not be hypocrites about “bullying,” no matter your definition could also be. If persons are going to dish it out, they want to have the ability to take it. But when the bigger level is “Do not dish it out!” then sure, however The Bachelor/ette ought to lead by instance.
The Bachelor 2020 Finale Promo
It feels like The Bachelor finale promo will present each Hannah Ann and Madison assembly — or re-meeting, in Madison’s case — Bachelor Peter’s mother and father. Actuality Steve already stated Madison “self-eliminates” within the last week, however he wasn’t initially certain when she left. On the very least, it should occur after Madison talks to Peter’s mother and father. Possibly it even occurs simply earlier than the ultimate rose ceremony, for the reason that very begin of The Bachelor Season 24 confirmed Peter standing there with an engagement ring in his hand.
Actuality Steve stated he deliberate to share his principle on how the season ends tomorrow (Tuessday, Feb. 25) however he already stated he thought Bachelor Peter and Madison have been collectively proper now however not engaged. Madison was seen filming one thing not too long ago with The Bachelor crew, and Steve stated it was not for The Bachelorette. It is very probably for the “After the Remaining Rose” episode, which ought to in any other case be dwell and provides followers real-time updates on Bachelor Peter and whoever he’s with now — Madison or Hannah Ann (who’s shifting close to Peter proper after the finale). Hannah Brown is reportedly out of the working, together with Victoria F. and anybody else.
The Bachelor: The Girls Tell All airs Monday, March 2 at eight p.m. ET on ABC. The 2-night finale and dwell “After the Remaining” rose particular air Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10. That is when ABC must also reveal the following Bachelorette, who will in all probability start filming straight away, since The Bachelorette has a faster turnaround than The Bachelor in terms of filming proper after the earlier present.
