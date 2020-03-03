Bachelor Spoilers: Who Wins The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Spinoff?

Depart a Remark
Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS forward for the Season 1 finale of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, which is able to air after Peter Weber’s 2020 season of The Bachelor and earlier than Clare Crawley’s time as The Bachelorette for Season 16. Do not learn except you need all the small print!
If you have not already heard, Bachelor Nation is about to get slightly bit greater with a brand new present being added to the franchise that introduced us The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise coming straight to our love-starved eyeballs this April. The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will comply with a bunch of hotter than scorching singles who’re all concerned within the music trade as they attempt to discover love after which pair as much as carry out. They’re going to then be judged by Bachelor Nation luminaries and musical powerhouses to see who’s love is de facto shining by within the songs carried out, and spoilers are telling us we already understand how the season finale will go down.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (which I am assuming is titled that method as a result of the hit 1989 music of the identical identify by pop group Roxette is carried out on the present) will comply with 23 musical singles as they seek for love and attempt to discover “a long-lasting partnership and the right duet.” Bachelor Nation spoiler guru Actuality Steve has particulars on how the season ends, so buckle up and prepare for a tuneful experience!
When And The place Was The Listen To Your Heart Finale Filmed?
The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart finale was filmed simply a few weeks in the past, on February 12. The two remaining {couples} carried out on the Nation Music Corridor of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. Good factor they wrapped this enterprise up earlier than Valentine’s Day in order that the brand new {couples} might benefit from the vacation, proper?
Who’s Performing In The Listen To Your Heart Finale?
Of our 23 horny singles, the finale will see 29-year-old Trevor Holmes sing with 21-year-old Jamie Gabrielle, and 30-year-old Chris Watson pair up with 28-year-old Bri Stauss to attempt to come out on prime. By the point of the finale taping, each are actual romantic {couples}, with Chris and Bri saying “I really like you” on digital camera earlier than their finale efficiency, changing into the primary Listen to Your Heart duo to take action.
Who Will Be Judging The Listen To Your Heart Finale?
That is fairly cool information, as a result of in line with spoilers, we’ll get to look at Bachelor Nation energy couple Kaitllyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick sit on the panel, together with, get this, people/pop multi-Grammy Award nominee Jewel, star of tv, stage and display screen Taye Diggs, and actor/singer Rita Wilson. That is a reasonably good group on board to determine which couple is de facto letting their love pour out by way of music, appropriate?
What Songs Will The Listen To Your Heart Finalists Sing?
Trevor and Jamie will, apparently, put their creativity to the check and begin off with an authentic music that they lovingly wrote collectively, and can then wrap their efficiency with Dan + Shay’s nation hit “Speechless.” Chris and Bri are going to stay to beforehand recorded materials, and can carry out Ed Sheeran’s “Give Me Love,” ending their set with Adele’s model of “To Make You Really feel My Love.” These are actually some stable selections that would assist reveal their true feeling for each other.
The place’s The Drama On The Listen To Your Heart Finale?
It seems like the one tense moments through the Listen To Your Heart finale will not be because of seeing who wins. At one level through the finale, Kaitlyn will ask Trevor and Jamie in the event that they’re in love. Trevor will reply by saying that they’re, certainly, falling for one another, and that they plan to proceed their relationship exterior of the present. There are two difficulties with this. First, whereas they’re each nation singers, Jamie lives in Nashville whereas Trevor calls Encino, California house. A good greater drawback than a possible lengthy distance relationship, although, will doubtless be the truth that Trevor already has a web based popularity as, how do I say this mildly…Oh, by no means thoughts. Persons are calling Trevor a “fuckboy,” so that’s certain to grow to be a problem, if true.
I Want To Know Who Wins The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart, Already!
Alright, settle down! After the judging panel deliberates the finale performances, they determine that Chris and Bri are the winners of the Season 1 of The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart! You’re most likely questioning what the massive deal will probably be for many who discover love on the present and persuade a bunch of judges of that by singing collectively. Properly, Chris and Bri will probably be awarded the chance to put in writing and report some authentic music, in addition to movie a music video. The duo additionally will get to go on tour after the finale airs.
Properly, there you could have it! We’ll have to attend till The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart debuts to see if it seems to be one other winner for the franchise, and to see if issues prove as we now count on them to. The new collection will hit ABC on Monday, April 13 at eight p.m. EST for 2 hours of romantic singing and love-professing.
Within the meantime, you’ll be able to watch Peter Weber work out his love life on Season 24 of The Bachelor in the identical timeslot, and look ahead to Clare Crawley‘s flip as The Bachelorette, which is able to start airing in Might as soon as Listen To Your Heart is completed.
Add Comment