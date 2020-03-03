Bachelor Spoilers: Who Wins The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Spinoff?

The place’s The Drama On The Listen To Your Heart Finale?

It seems like the one tense moments through the Listen To Your Heart finale will not be because of seeing who wins. At one level through the finale, Kaitlyn will ask Trevor and Jamie in the event that they’re in love. Trevor will reply by saying that they’re, certainly, falling for one another, and that they plan to proceed their relationship exterior of the present. There are two difficulties with this. First, whereas they’re each nation singers, Jamie lives in Nashville whereas Trevor calls Encino, California house. A good greater drawback than a possible lengthy distance relationship, although, will doubtless be the truth that Trevor already has a web based popularity as, how do I say this mildly…Oh, by no means thoughts. Persons are calling Trevor a “fuckboy,” so that’s certain to grow to be a problem, if true.